Shenseea & Skillibeng Makes It “Rain” On New Collab Dropping Friday

Shenseea and Skillibeng teases their new collaboration dropping tomorrow.

The summer is about to get a little hotter after Shenseea and Skillibeng drop their collab, “Rain.” The hard-working songstress made the announcement via her Instagram account earlier today, July 28, and revealed that the track will drop tomorrow, July 29.

Shenseea posted a teaser clip of the song, and it looks like she will be flexing her rapping skills on this one which should complement Skillibeng’s mixed dancehall approach well. The beat has elements of hip-hop in it, but dancehall still rings through.

The “Blessed” singer looks like she went with a bit more grit for this track as she sings in an explicit verse: “I’m a rich b**ch, not a simp b**ch, Swipe mi own card and check mi wish list, See, I might scam a n***a, I’m ambitious, but I don’t sell pu**y God’s my witness, Nah beef wid a b**ch about a d**k. Too much mon ah road mi can pick, This gyal love n***as who trick But yute?”

At the time of writing this article, the short clip had been posted just about three hours and had already received considerable support from the Shenyeng army as it had already garnered over 180,000 views.

Her former manager Romeich showed his support in the comments section along with Anju Blaxx and veteran dancehall deejay Ce’Cile.

One excited fan commented, “this is a collab mi a wait pon f***a ooun wey say skilli dis sheng wey ooun dey??!!n listen mi talk long time eno no waganist to the YENG BOSS go fi dem RAJ MUMMY.”

At the same time, another added, “The most unexpected collab This just happen outta nowhere so, no likkle heads up.”

The comment section was also flooded with fire emojis, as many others noted that this one could dominate the club scene this summer.

The collab should put to rest rumors that there were some tensions growing between the two. That rumor started in February around Valentine’s Day when The E-Syde deejay released his track “Love Handles.”

Many fans immediately locked into one lyric from the song: “Mi wi dead fi yuh, yuh nuh have ten man a touch yuh one time like Shenseea.”

Folks on social media began to speculate that there was some bad blood between the two, especially since the song came out a few hours after Shenseea posted a controversial photo on Instagram with four men caressing her.

The photo was for a photo shoot for her track “R U THAT,” which featured rapper 21 Savage. Adding more fuel to the rumor mill was the fact that Shenseea had come under fire from Skillibeng’s producer, Johnny Wonder, for using the beat of “Crocodile Tears” on Funkmaster Flex’s show to freestyle and not crediting Skillibeng.

Skillibeng eventually removed the audio from social media, but the track is still available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

That all seems like water under the bridge now, as this track is sure to have fans dancing and asking for more from the pair.

Check out the teaser below and let us know your thoughts on this fire collab.