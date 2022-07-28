Kodak Black Says Florida Police ‘Racially Profiled’ Him So He Is Suing

Kodak Black says he is itching to sue the government over what he calls racial profiling by Florida police.

A consistent problem that many black rappers seem to face is that their lavish lifestyle often becomes a magnet for the police. This is what Kodak Black believes was behind his recent arrest in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on July 15.

According to police, Kodak Black was pulled over because his tint was too dark, and his tags were expired. While searching his car, they allegedly found 31 Oxycodone pills and over $50,000 in cash in his possession.

Since the arrest, more information has come to light thanks to his attorney Bradford Cohen who claims that the medication he had on him was prescribed by his doctor. At the time of the arrest, Kodak bemoaned that he felt he was being targeted. Something that he recently doubled down on and looks like he wants to pursue officially.

Yesterday, July 26, the “Silent Hill” rapper took to his favorite social media outlet, Twitter, expressing his rage at the situation and confirming that he intends to sue the police department over his arrest.

“This Sh*t bogus Af I feel like this a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired. That’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane,” he said in one of the tweets before confirming that he intends to sue no matter the cost.

The incensed rapper added that he felt like, on top of everything, he was being targeted because he is black. Kodak Black said that he feels that he is being profiled as a black man in America, which is something that gets him angry as he feels like any citizen in the US deserves to have freedom. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper also said that he felt that at this point in his career, he deserves much more love and respect.

In that tweet, he also said that because he is a well-known artist, he should be allowed to have a darker tint for his own protection.

He did acknowledge, however, that some of the blame has to be laid on his team as he described the arrest as a self-inflicted wound that could have been prevented.

“My people posta made sure my tags stay up and my tints just right but @ da same time I should have a pass to drive with tints due to my status AT LEAST !!! I show all this love round here just to get slapped in the face,” he continued.

The Florida native was taken to Broward County Jail the night of his arrest but was quickly bailed out. Kodak, who has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, now has a mountain of legal issues.

According to VladTV, a federal judge placed the 25-year-old rapper on house arrest, and he also agreed to a $225,000 surety bond and drug testing. He must wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain at home unless for medical reasons, court appearances, or employment.

The arrest is also affecting his career as he’s now required to give 48 hours notice before concerts and has to ask his supervising officer for permission to leave his home for other reasons.