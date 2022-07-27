Nick Cannon Now A Father Of 8, Bre Tiesi Welcome Son Name ‘Legendary’

Nick Cannon is officially a father of eight.

Nick Cannon became a father again for the eighth time after welcoming his son named Legendary Love Cannon with his fifth baby mama, Bre Tiesi. The model shared the news of the child’s birth, including several images of her natural at-home birth where Nick is seen comforting her as they sat naked in a bathtub in her home.

Bre Tiesi, 31, spoke about her birthing experience as being the “most humbling” experience she has ever had. Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Bre revealed that the baby was born via unmedicated home birth. “This was the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” she began.

She also shouted out Nick Cannon for showing up for her and their son. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us… I couldn’t of done it without you.”

The couple also shared a video of Legendary’s first moments as his father bonds with him and soothes him. Tiesi is also seen breastfeeding the baby, while there are other shots of the baby boy’s facial features. Meanwhile, Tiesi shared that she vlogged her pregnancy and childbirth for those who wanted to learn more about at-home births.

The YouTube vlog showed the fitness trainer screaming and crying during labor, while the video also shares the after-birth bonding moments with the baby holding on to Cannon’s fingers. Meanwhile, Cannon is collecting babies this year as his fourth baby mother, Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares 11-month-old twins Zillion and Zion, is also pregnant and expected to give birth around October.

Another woman. Lanisha Cole is also reportedly pregnant, but it’s unclear if she is pregnant for Cannon, whom she previously dated.