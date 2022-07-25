Kodak Black Hits On Groupie Brittany Renner At Rolling Loud Miami

Kodak Black trends after shooting his shots at Brittany Renner.

It seems just like Saweetie, Kodak Black has a type. He evidently met her just after making a cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s set at Rolling Loud Miami last Sunday night (July 24).

That’s at least if we’re to read between the lines of his interview with Brittany Renner. Things seemed to become very heated between the two during the interview as Kodak did not hold back during the questions. The age difference made little difference to him as well. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper is 25 years old, while Renner is a 30-year-old model.

Even though Kodak came across as the suitor, it was Renner who kicked things off as she suggested he take her out on a date. Of course, she made sure to let him know she meant after his ankle monitor, which he has to wear because of his recent drug trafficking arrest, comes off.

“I like dates and I want you to hold my hand. Yeah, fun stuff like that. I want you to show me Florida,” she coyly said. He took her up on the invitation and offered to show her around Florida’s projects. He then asked her if she wanted a taste of his Black & Mild, to which she said she would prefer tequila.

In one of the steamiest parts of the encounter, Kodak said, “My name Yak so you gotta drink cognac. You gon’ drink me, so you drinking Yak.” Renner did not back down and asked Kodak if he wanted her to drink him before adding a sultry cat purr.

Brittany Renner was pretty visible throughout the festival as she reportedly got into it with a fan at the festival, and after some heated words, she sprayed her water bottle at him. The man in question was eventually thrown out at the festival.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black featured as a special guest during Kendrick Lamar’s Rolling Loud Miami performance as the duo performed their “Silent Hill” collaboration for the first time. The track is from Kendrick’s most recent body of work, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.