50 Cent To Produce & Star In Horror Film “Skill House” About Influencer Culture

50 Cent gets green light for a new horror film based on social media influencer culture where he will both produce and star in.

Veteran rapper turned successful television exec 50 Cent has signed on for a new project that seems somewhat outside of his comfort zone. According to Deadline, the New York native is working on starring in and producing a horror movie called Skill House.

The film is set to be released in early 2023 and will examine social media and influencer culture. It also will explore the lengths that people will go through to get their 15 minutes of fame. The information shared also indicated that it is being written and directed by Josh Stolberg, who also worked on Jigsaw.

The cast seems to be an eclectic bunch as TikTok star Bryce Hall, and UFC veteran Paige VanZant have been tapped to star in the production, which is currently happening in Los Angeles at TikTok’s “collab house,” which is also known as Sway House.

The “Candy Shop” rapper wasted little time in updating his fans as he often does on Instagram. He posted the news yesterday, Monday 11, as he also shared his anticipation of getting the chance to work with Ryan Kavanaugh. Both his Proxima Media company and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television are producing the film.

“In partnership with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-nominated mega-producer Ryan Kavanaugh. Producers of Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Mama Mia to name a few, Im working let’s work GLG,” he shared.

The moment was also not lost on the respected producer, who also shared his excitement at getting to work with 50 Cent through a statement.

“From a global rap and Hip Hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career,” he said.