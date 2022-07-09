Nicki Minaj Troll Fans With Pregnancy Announcement: “I’m Not Fat Am Pregnant”

Nicki Minaj trolled her fans by announcing that she is pregnant with her second child.

On Saturday, the Trinidadian rapper hopped on her Instagram Live to tell fans that she is pregnant. “I did mean to tweet this, am not fat y’all am pregnant,” she said.

Later in same Live, Nicki Minaj revealed that she was only joking after her fans got a bit too excited. This comes on the heels of her Essence performance where she looked pregnant and further fuel the speculations.

Nicki Minaj made her first public performance on Friday (July 1) at Essence Festival in New Orleans, and fans believe that she is sporting a little baby bump.

Weeks ago, the rapper had shared a video of her stomach, denying that she is pregnant. However, the “Regret In Your Tears” rapper appears to have a visible bulge while performing on stage on Friday night, leading to her fans sharing that she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expanding their family.

Is Nicki Minaj really pregnant? Find out on the next episode of Dragonball Z! pic.twitter.com/o875rTZtPt — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 10, 2022

During her performance, Nicki delivered several of her classic hit records, and she also brought out Young Money’s Lil Wayne. In one outfit, she is seen in all black jeans and top, but her belly bulges in the pants, which has not been seen before.

The rapper has not confirmed or denied a possible second pregnancy. Other videos have been shared online showing her and her husband along with their son, whom she refers to as Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj and Petty welcomed their son in September 2020. She has also shared several milestones of her son as she observed his growth and self-discovery, including his first birthday last year.

While she has not been on tour nor dropped an album since her pregnancy until now, Minaj has nevertheless continued to give fans new music this year. She released “Do We Have A Problem?“ and “Bussin” with Lil Baby, and she also dropped “We Go Up” single, featuring fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign.

She has previously spoken about dropping an album this year, but no date has been given.

In the meantime, her fan base, the Barbz, appears less concerned about a new album and more interested in a second baby.

“Are you pregnant I just need a yes or no so I can move pass this,” one fan asked the rapper.

“Already knew Nicki Minaj was pregnant ever since Fee or whomever said a Female Rapper is pregnant again. Could see it ever since her live sitting down with Coi Leray, Kevin Samuels, etc,” another person said.

Another fan had a good explanation for Minaj’s weight gain.

“@NICKIMINAJ isn’t pregnant at all. That’s that happy in love getting to bag making bitches mad weight. Body looked good lastnight da fuq!”

Nicki Minaj IS pregnant ? pic.twitter.com/Ga0Xo9HMNh — Official Female Rap Game (@FemaleRapGamee) July 2, 2022