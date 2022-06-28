Teejay Link Up With UK Rapper Giggs On New Summer Song

Teejay and Giggs dropping a summer banger for the masses.

It looks like the summer tracks are about to heat up the scene. This as dancehall star Teejay has joined forces with renowned British rapper Giggs for a summer track. The collab was made possible by veteran sound system selector Tarik Jazzy T Thompson.

The track got the green light after the respected producer gave the beat to Teejay, who then sent his verse to Giggs, according to the Jamaica Star.

Jazzy T also told the publication, “when I got back the song from Giggs, I was like ‘Wow … he turned the song into a whole monster.” It also looks like the track will get a video as the pair were recently spotted in Jamaica filming.

While there have been limited details about the track, back in May, a dubplate from Giggs was played by Code Red Sound in the final World Clash event, and fans responded with the most excitement to that one. That is at least an indicator that fans are ready to hear an evolving sound from both artists.

Giggs has many years of experience on the UK rap scene and first started in 2008 with his debut studio album Walk in da Park. He dominated the charts since his debut, and in 2016, he released his fourth album Landlord, which entered and peaked at number 2 on the UK Albums Chart. It remains his highest-charting album.

Jazzy T Entertainment looks set on bringing the best of Jamaican talent to the world by encouraging international collaborations. His most recent release was the international track Wild which featured dancehall superstar Beenie Man and emerging singer Amber Lee.