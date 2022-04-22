Skip Marley Delivers New Song “Change” With Breathtaking Lyric Visual

Skip Marley comes through for new music Friday with a new single, “Change.”

Perhaps it’s time for a change now that everyone is back outside having a great time and enjoying the weather. The feel-good single arrives just in time for the summer vibe that most of us are already feeling, especially after being most at home for the past two years.

Skip Marley‘s single “Change” provides that soundtrack feel we all want as we get dressed or pack our bags to hop on a flight to somewhere tropical.

“Just love, it’ll stop the pain/So just love, it puts a smile on your face/So just love, it’ll save the day/When will we love and make way for a change?” Skip sings on the hook.

“Time to realize we can do more than just hoping/Don’t you see the chance of better which is golden/This bridge to cross hasn’t been lost over the ocean/Speaking up no matter the cost, no more holdin’,” Skip sings.

The track was co-written by Skip Marley and Oscar Holter, who also handled the production. Holter is a Swedish music producer known for working with big-name artistes like The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Cashmere Cats, and Katy Perry. He also previously worked with Skip Marley on the single “Calm Down.”

The single “Change” was released under Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings. The song is now available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

On the music front, Skip Marley is currently working on his sophomore project on the heels of the success of his debut EP, Higher Place, which earned him a Grammy nomination. Aside from hitting the recording studio, the third generation Marley musician is busy touring with a serious of upcoming concerts in June in California, Nevada, and New Jersey.

Listen to his new song “Change” below.