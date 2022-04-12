Rihanna Says She Tried And Failed To Friendzone A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship is certainly an example that you can start in the friendzone and still end up with your crush.

In a new interview, Rihanna talks about her relationship with A$AP Rocky and how he went from the friend zone and into the boyfriend zone and is now her partner and father of her child.

In her recent Vogue cover story, the Bajan singer said she and Rocky were first friends after they met in 2012 following her 2012 VMAs performance of their collab “Cockiness.”

A$AP Rocky made headlines following his on-stage encounter with Rihanna, as she recalled. “He grabbed my ass on stage,” she told Vogue. “That was not part of the rehearsal! I was like, What are you doing!?

Videos from the incident showed Rihanna, then 24, wearing a red dress while Rocky, 23-years-old at the time, wearing all black, delivers his verse then plants some kisses on Rihanna’s neck in a seductive way before Rihanna draws him in for a hug. Rocky then groped the “Rude Boy” singer’s butt before she laughed it off and continues with her performance.

The’ Anti’ singer says the moment had caught her off guard, but she was not upset at the rapper. Despite their palpable on-stage chemistry, the two became friends for almost a decade.

They confirmed a romantic relationship in 2020, something Rihanna says is not easy for her to do with a friend.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she admitted. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Rihanna’s previous relationships have been public, but her relationship with Rocky seems to have incorporated aspects of their friendship and relationship in one but kept under wraps before the public found out.

According to the cosmetics mogul, after the start of the pandemic, they went on a road trip from Los Angeles to New York on a big tour bus. They bonded over outdoor food grilling while A$AP Rocky would tie-dye gas station t-shirts.

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she says. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna, 34, also spoke about her pregnancy, noting that when she found out that they were expecting, she took it all in stride. The pregnancy was not planned, she said.

“Planning? I wouldn’t say planning,” she said.

“But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”