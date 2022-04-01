Snoop Dogg Preps “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” NFT As Part Of Death Row’s New Focus

Snoop Dogg is in full on business mode after acquiring Death Row Records.

As the music industry evolves, more artists and companies are trying to enter the NFT space to market their music. Veteran rapper Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the new form of virtual currency and looks to be sticking to his word that the recently acquired Death Row Records will essentially be an NFT label.

Snoop Dogg has maintained that this was his intention ever since he acquired Death Row from MNRK Music Group (eOne Music) in February.

To add some excitement to his plans, it looks like the Dr. Dre and Snoop 1992 classic “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” will be part of the first NFT drop at a later date. That’s at least according to a report from Billboard yesterday, March 31.

It was also hinted by the rapper himself, who recently hosted a YouTube Live discussion. He stated, “I just might sell ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ next month.” In that discussion, he was joined by another legendary West Coast rapper, Ice Cube.

The “It Was a Good Day” rapper also shared his excitement at getting the chance to sell music as NFTs under the label. He described it as a dream come true that the rebranded Death Row Records will live under the Gala Music umbrella in the Metaverse.

Snoop once again expressed his joy at making Death Row Records the first major label to be an NFT label and said that it showed that the hip-hop community is in dire need of great music and that with him at the helm, he plans on bringing great music and great artists to the NFT space.

“This is what Death Row is all about, trying to expand and take it to new regions. We plan on giving people access to buying and trading some of these classic songs, classic records that were the foundation of Death Row, and along the lines get these new records,” he added.