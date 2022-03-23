Saweetie Hit The Studio With Swae Lee, Dreezy & Rico Nasty

Saweetie confirms she is working on new music with Swae Lee, Dreezy, and Rico Nasty.

The “Icy Girl” rapper is working on her album ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ set for release later this year and has been showing off some of the upcoming collaborations.

On Wednesday, Saweetie shared a cute sign showing off who her collaborating artists are. One sign had Dreezy’s name, and another had Swae Lee, and the day before, she had Rico Nasty.

Dreezy had shared a video of herself inside the studio on Instagram. The video showed off several decorations, including balloons celebrating Dreezy’s birthday.

“Now, I’m in the Birthday mood,” she said in one part of the video. “@Saweetie I love you for this thank youuuu,” she added.

She also said she is now loyal to Saweetie and would defend her against critics. “Now I’m riding for Saweetie, anybody got something to say about Saweetie y’all got a problem with me,” she said in the video.

Saweetie’s long-awaited album is dropping through Artistry and Warner Records. The album was set to be released on June 25, 2021. Some of the songs that are on the album are “Tap In,” “Back to the Streets,” featuring Jhené Aiko, “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat, “Fast (Motion),” and “Closer” featuring H.E.R.

The song “Tap In” was released on June 17, 2020, as the album’s lead single and reached No.20 on the Billboard Hot 100 giving Saweetie her first top 20 single.

A remix of the song was released featuring Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow in August and is now certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Her song “Back to the Streets,” featuring Jhené Aiko, was released on October 23, 2020, debuted at No.73 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 58. It is now Gold certified in the United States after reaching No. 1 on the US Rhythmic chart.