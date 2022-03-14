Jada Kingdom Effortlessly Covers Amy Winehouse Classic “Back to Black”

Jada Kingdom comes through with a cover for Amy Winehouse classic single “Back to Black.”

Channeling Amy Winehouse in a sultry, slow-paced groove that worked perfectly for her vocal range and style, singer Jada Kingdom was soulful during a recent performance of “Back to Black.” The cover version alongside Grammy-winning percussionist Roland Gajate Garcia and guitarist Orion Meshorer was done in a single mic recording wherein the “Perfect Timing” artiste allowed the music to flow. At the same time, she presented her version of Winehouse’s 2006 hit.

The song, which was written by Winehouse and Mark Ronson, chronicled Amy’s breakup with then-boyfriend Blake Fielder-Civil. According to the Sun Newspaper in October 2006, Amy had shared that “‘ Back to Black” is when you’ve finished a relationship, and you go back to what’s comfortable for you. My ex went back to his girlfriend, and I went back to drinking and dark times.”

Released by Island Records, “Back to Black” is the second and final studio album by the English singer and became the biggest selling album in 2007 in the United Kingdom, having sold 1.85 million copies. At the 50th annual Grammy awards that year, it copped ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ and was nominated for ‘Album of the Year’.

Amy Winehouse would go on to win in four other categories that evening. Though she enjoyed mainstream success and was often praised for her deep, contralto vocals and eclectic musical fusions of different genres from pop and soul to jazz and rhythm and blues, her issues with substance abuse plagued the singer throughout her career. It may have also inspired what many believe was her autobiographical and signature song “Rehab.” Amy died in July 2011 at just twenty-seven years old.

Though “Back to Black” has been covered by several well-known artistes, including Beyonce, Jada decided to put her own signature stamp and twist to the 15-year-old song. With her hair done in a ponytail and wearing an oversized green jacket and animal print pants, she perched on a stool and made Winehouse’s fans proud with her interpretation of the smash hit. Kingdom recently got signed to New York-based Republic Records. In addition to “Back to Black”, Kingdom also performed one of her latest songs entitled “Jungle.”