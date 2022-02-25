Shenseea Links With Rvssian & Rauw Alejandro On 1st Reggaeton Song ‘Red Velvet’

Shenseea lands her first reggaeton single thanks to Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro.

Trap Cake Vol. 2 by Reggaeton entertainer Rauw Alejandro is finally here, and the project is set to open Jamaican entertainer Shenseea to a whole new fanbase. The dancehall princess comes through on “Red Velvet,” which is a soulful love song from the Puerto Rican.

Jamaican producer Rvssian handles a lot of the production on the project, which somewhat explains Shenseea’s feature. Nonetheless, the “Rebel” singer does a great job of owning the melodic lead set by Rauw, bringing her own form of seductiveness to the track. Shenseea continues to demonstrate that she has the ability to be fluid across all genres.

Over the past few years, fans have seen her rapping alongside Kanye West on “Ok OK Part 2,” a collab that may just see her walking away with a Grammy at the upcoming 2022 event. Yo Gotti benefitted from her silky soulful vocals on “Forever Ballin'” off his Free Game album. She has also worked with Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage on “Lick” and “R U That” respectfully, off her upcoming album Alpha.

Comments below an Instagram post by her former manager Romeich show that fans have been awaiting Shen’s debut in the Latin American market. This move could spell huge success for the singer, a fact other Jamaican entertainers such as Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Charly Black have proven to be true. Rauw Alejandro’s massive fanbase could also help Shenseea in this department, ensuring her first attempt is a victorious one.

Other English-speaking collaborators on the 9-track Trap Cake Vol. 2 include Ty Dolla $ign and Future.

Shenseea was recently tapped by Apple Music to hold down a spot on their Up Next series that shines a light on entertainers who are on the cusp of stardom. Her March 11 album is already getting major support from the likes of dancehall veteran Bounty Killer.