DaBaby, NBA Youngboy Joint Project “Better Than You” Due In March

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and DaBaby is again creating musical magic together. But this time, the rappers will be releasing a full collaborative album.

The project, titled Better Than You, is slated to be released on Friday, March 4, via Interscope / Atlantic Records, according to Hip-Hop N More.

The official cover art for the album features the two hitmakers in claymation form.

NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby seem to share a tight musical relationship, having released several songs together over the past two years. In 2020, the two rappers collaborated on the hit single “Jump” from Dababy’s album “Blame It On Baby.” Then, last month the two again joined forces on “Bestie/Hit.”

Reports are that the album’s first single, “Neighborhood Superstar,” will be available on all streaming services on Friday (February 25).

In addition to their good working relationship, the two young rappers seem to also share a close-knitted friendship with genuine love and respect for each other. In 2019, DaBaby showed love to NBA YoungBoy during an interview on “The Rap Pack” podcast. When his rap buddy’s name came up, Dababy stated, “I know he don’t get the credit he deserves for his music because of the stigma that’s around him. I just listened to his last project and he’s like crazy talented.”

The 30-year-old “Red Light Green Light” rapper even went on to call YoungBoy one of his favorite rappers.

Now, as fans await the new project, they are still reeling from YoungBoy’s recently released diss track titled “I Hate YoungBoy” geared at Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and others, as far as solo work goes.

In the meantime, DaBaby has been keeping himself busy and active with new music releases. Since the start of the year, the Charlotte, NC native released “Couple Cubes of Ice,” “Sneaky Link Anthem,” and “Book It,” in addition to his YoungBoy collaboration.

Earlier this week, the rapper also joined Marilyn Manson and Kanye West on stage at the latter’s listening party, “DONDA Experience,” where he spits a verse on “Jail pt 2.”

Fans are highly anticipating the new track dropping on Friday and the joint album to be released a week later.