Jack Harlow Says He Is In Love With Diddy’s Girlfriend Yung Miami

Jack Harlow seemingly shoots his shots at Diddy’s girlfriend Yung Miami.

On Wednesday (February 16), the Kentucky rapper admitted that he loves the City Girls star while on Instagram, and fans believe that he was shooting his shot at the City Girls rapper.

The 23-year-old is known to keep details of his love life under the covers, but he doesn’t seem to mind letting the cat from the bag about who his eyes are set on every now and then.

Apart from Jack Harlow‘s unique music and down-to-earth personality, his light-hearted, often sarcastic commentary and frequent interaction with fans keep him loved and adored on the music scene.

The rapper conducted a Q&A on his Instagram stories and made some interesting revelations.

“Who do you love?” one fan asked. Unflinchingly, the “Industry Baby” rapper responded with a photo of Yung Miami, adding a crown and goat emoji and tagging the fellow rapper.

While many fans believe that Harlow was joking, some cannot unsee what a relationship between the two would look like. Many questioned whether this was the rapper’s way of shooting his shot with the 28-year-old Yung Miami and took to Twitter to discuss.

“Is Jack Harlow trying to shoot his shot?” one person asked, while another user added, “I def did not have Jack Harlow shooting his shot at Yung Miami on my bingo card this year.” Another fan wrote: “I ship @YungMiami305 & @jackharlow.”

But, despite fans’ imagination, Yung Miami’s love life may not have space for Harlow right now, as she was recently rumored to be dating Diddy. While the two have not confirmed their relationship, Yung Miami even denying it at one point, they were spotted on numerous occasions spending quality time with each other. Just last week, rumors circulated that her February 11 birthday celebrations included the “I Need A Girl” rapper.

On the other hand, Jack Harlow was rumored to be romantically involved with Saweetie after the two shared a red-carpet encounter in June 2021. While the two only spoke briefly and shook hands, fans were convinced something was brewing. Harlow later shut those talks down, clarifying that they were just friends.

In the meantime, the “What’s Popping” artiste is preparing to release a new single, “Nail Tech.” The new track is expected to drop on Friday, February 18.