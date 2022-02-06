Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Accused Him Of Putting Hit On Her Head

Kanye West is once again airing out his problems on the internet as he shares his latest problems, including a grave accusation by Kim Kardashian, his estranged wife.

On Sunday, Kanye West took to Instagram to share that Kim Kardashian had accused him of hiring someone to harm her.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

He added that the accusation is concerning.

“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

Although the rapper seems to be denying the claim, he has threatened to beat up her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on his track “Eazy,” released with The Game.

Kanye West also shared a number of screenshots which he said were all conversations with her family, who agreed with his stance on the issue of North West being on Tik Tok but right after, Kim’s relatives begged him for Yeezy’s.

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION.”

The rapper, who has a diagnosed mental illness said that he would strip the Kardashian family of culture if they continue to play with him.

“MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A PIBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN.”

Meanwhile, the rapper has continued to expose his family issues online.

Last month he bashed the Kardashian family, claiming he was not invited to his daughter’s birthday party.

“Ya’ll just wishing my daughter a public Happy Birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. The games that’s being played is the kind of thing that’s affected my health for the longest, and I’m just not playin’. I’m not letting… I’m taking control of my narrative this year,” he revealed. “I’m being the father, best father, the Ye version of a father and I’m not finna let this happen. [Inaudible]. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online, because I need y’all support.”

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian responded to the rapper’s constant rants on social media as she said that the rapper has constantly attacked her on social media, which were “painful than any Tik Tok North can make.”

Kim Kardashian also said that the rapper should respond to the third attorney he has hired since their divorce to work out co-parenting arrangements.

The couple’s divorce began in January 2021 but turned contentious after she refused his urging to reconsider the divorce and be back with him.