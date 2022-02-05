Mr. Lexx Gets Surprised Visit In Hospital From Sons He Hadn’t Seen In 8 Years

Mr. Lexx’s adult sons gave him a surprise visit in the hospital during his recent health scare.

All you need is love at the end of the day. That was the sentiment expressed by the dancehall artiste who got a surprise visit from his sons who witnessed their dad’s recovery firsthand. Mr. Lexx, who previously went by the name ‘Lexxus’ (until the car manufacturer had something to say about it), was excited to share the good news about this mini family reunion. Though he wished it could have been a more joyous occasion, he was happy to show the world that his kids loved him enough to fly into the island to check on him amid his recent hospitalization for a collapsed lung.

Mr. Lexx, whose real name is Christopher Palmer, had emergency surgery over a week ago he was rushed to the hospital in the middle of a performance. According to a tweet sent out by the artiste a day after surgery, his right lung had collapsed, and he was rushed to the Andrews Memorial Hospital. An image of him lying in a hospital bed accompanied his tweet, and immediately, wishes for his safe and speedy recovery began pouring in from all over the world.

Days later, he was seen in another picture up and on his feet, clowning around with a group of friends that included disc jockey Nikki Z. In that picture, though he was trying to go for the hardcore gangster look, he had an IV drip attached to his stomach, and the Instagram caption read, “I’m staying strong. Was supposed to be discharged today but doc says he gotta watch for another 24 hours. So I’m gonna here a minute.”

In this latest post, though obviously still recovering, he tweeted, “Haven’t seen my first and second sons in like eight years (they live overseas). Yo, they pull up at the hospital to surprise me today. I wanted to laugh, cry, shout and jump all at the same time. lol.”

Overjoyed and overwhelmed, he posed for a family picture with him in the middle and his two boys flanking either side. His sons were happy to see their old man on the mend and in good spirits.

Lexx burst onto the dancehall scene in the latter part of the 1990s and quickly released a string of chart-toppers including “Make Some Money,” “Let Those Monkeys out,” “Cook,” “Ring Me Cellie’ and possibly his biggest “Full Hundred.” Hailing from East Kingston, his debut album entitled “Mr. Lex” did well on the Billboard chart. His collaboration with Wayne Wonder on a track titled “Anything Goes,” which also featured American rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga made the “Red Star Sounds: Def Jamaica” compilation, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2004.