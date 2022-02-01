Shenseea, Tems, Capella Grey Among Billboard’s 15 Artists To Watch In 2022

Shenseea made Billboard’s list of 15 artists to watch for 2022. The accolade comes on the heels of the success of her latest single “Lick” with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The Jamaican singer promised her fans that 2022 is going to be a movie as she shares the news that Billboard has named her among the 15 artists to watch the space for in 2022.

The publication listed Shenseea at No. 2 after R&B singer Munilong and placed her ahead of several new faces, including the likes of Nigerian breakout singer Tems, who was featured on Drake’s “Fountains,” Dream Doll, Nardo Wick, Capella Grey and others.

The Billboard listing is an annual list put out by the publication and lists the names to watch for in hip-hop and R&B as emerging artists hoping for the big breakthrough. Among those who featured last year on the list were Yung Bleu, Blxst, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, and others who were hoping to go mainstream and break out.

The list this year featured several artists from various genres like Afrobeats and dancehall, all of whom were hoping to break out into the mainstream market.

Shenseea is months into her stint, and with four Grammy nominations and her song “Lick” setting the tone for the beginning of the year, there are high expectations by fans of the artist herself.

Billboard’s write-up called Shenseea a rising star.

“Last year, Jamaican polymath Shenseea emerged as a rising star after showcasing her versatility on Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated album DONDA. Not only did she spar with West and Rooga on “Ok Ok pt 2,” but she allowed her singing prowess to take center stage on “Pure Souls.” Now, Shenseea looks ready to release her long-awaited debut album after she enlisted hip-hop powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion for her sugary single “Lick.”

In the meantime, Shenseea updated her fans that she was traveling like crazy as she spoke about her ongoing dance competition for “Lick,” which is offering fans $20,000 for the best performance.

“In the meantime, let me celebrate making Billboard’s list for the 15 artists to watch in 2022, mi excited, yerr,” she said on Instagram Stories.