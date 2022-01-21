Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin Announces Pregnancy With Fourth Child

Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin, aka Tami Chynn, are expecting another baby as they add to their growing family.

The dancehall entertainers and YouTubers shared the good news on their Instagram account on Friday with a cute video of them showing Tami’s baby bump.

“@waynemarsheezy and I are so blessed to be expecting yet another little being into our world. We are beyond excited, out of our minds, happy and all-around overjoyed to have this awesome experience one last time,” Tami said, hinting that this is the last baby they are having.

She added that they aren’t sure of the sex of the baby yet even as fans wished for them a baby girl as the couple has three boys together and Wayne has a son from a previous relationship.

“Yes…this is it! We are waiting a little longer to find out if we are having a boy or girl although I’m sure many of you have your own hopes and wishes for us but in the meantime, we’re just enjoying the bliss of the awesome miracle that is life. We already love our “littlest love” so much,” she said.

The couple can be seen wearing matching colors with Tami in a floral peach-colored dress bare feet while Wayne has a matching peach-colored shirt and wears Clarks on his feet and blue denim jeans.

Wayne was not shy, however, as he indicated his preference for the baby’s sex in the comments section.

“What a blessing this is for our family… so ready again,” he said with the hashtag #needthegirlnow.

The couple has been married since 2009 and has sons Jaxen, Atlas, and wash belly Oz who was born in 2019. Wayne’s son Gio rounds up the family of four boys, something fans are wishing differently for the couple.

“Me a pray fi the girl cause she have a whole army behind her!!! Big congratulations!!!” one fan wrote under the post.

“Another little Michell for us to love!!! Aunty can’t wait to meet you,” Tami’s sister and fellow singer Tessanne Chin wrote.

Among those who reacted to the news are other celebrities, including Romain Virgo, Bounty Killer, Tifa, Sean Paul’s wife Jodi, sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and others.

In a New Year’s Eve message shared with a family photo, Tami Chin could be seen hiding her growing baby bump with her youngest son in her lap.

“Again….what a year!!! Always thanking God for this lot,” she wrote. “We aren’t always together, nor do we always see eye to eye. We bump heads and argue sometimes but we love each other. In between the chaos of marriage, parenthood, brotherhood…there is magic. We live for those times and through it all, I keep trying to remind myself (and them) that these ARE the good old days.”