Cardi B Praised Fat Joe, Remy Ma For Helping The Bronx Fire Victims

Cardi B shout-out Fat Joe, Remy Ma and other famous friends for donating funds to help families affected by the deadly fire in the Bronx.

As Cardi B continues to make headlines for covering the cost of funerals for the 17 victims of a high-rise Bronx apartment fire, the rapper is making sure the limelight is shared with others who have also been contributing since the tragedy.

In a video circulating on the internet, the Bronx native gave a shout-out to Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dream Doll, Brooklyn Johnny, and two radio stations for also assisting the families of the victims.

“I just wanna let you guys know that there are a lot of New York radio stations that are doing a lot for this fire that happened in the Bronx like Power 1051 and Hot 97 and there is a lot of artistes that have been fundraising and have been doing a lot of charity work,” she said. She added that although the families of the deceased have been hard-hit by the incident, others who lived in the building were also affected.

“Right now the city and the mayor are looking to place them. You know a lot of them lost a lot of their things and their homes and it’s a lot of artistes like Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dream Doll, Brooklyn Johnny, Hot 97, Power 1051 that have been doing so much great things for these people that have lost so much,” she explained.

Just nine days into the new year, a fire ripped through a 120-unit tower in the rapper’s native hometown, killing 17 persons between the ages of 2 and 50, and injuring many.

News emerged on Wednesday that Cardi B has partnered with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to cover the funeral and burial costs of the victims.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” Cardi B stated on social media.

But, the rapper can only do so much and later took to social media to seek additional assistance for those affected.

“I wanna say just because the funerals have been paid for, there is a lot of things that you guys could do to help these people. There was a lot of tenants like I said that have lost everything, that don’t have a home right now. [Those] that lost family members they are going through a very hard time and the funeral is just one of the things they need help with. So if you guys check out Power 1051, Hot 97 and these artistes that I have mentioned, they are doing a lot of things to help the families out,” she said.

As Cardi B continues to seek help for those affected, investigators are still probing the circumstances surrounding the incident. Fire officials have concluded that a broken space heater caused the fire but noted that two interior doors that were supposed to be kept closed were left open, allowing smoke to fill the building. Officials are investigating why regulations weren’t followed.