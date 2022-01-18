Eazy-E’s Daughter Reacts Kanye West & The Game’s ‘Eazy’ Sample: “I’m with it”

Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie Wright, has welcomed Kanye West and The Game sampling of her father’s 1988 hit single “Eazy-Duz-It.”

The new single, titled “Eazy,” was released on Friday (January 14), and it is already gaining traction for several reasons. As the song prepares to take off, it has earned the approval of the N.W.A. legend’s daughter, who complimented the track stating, “It’s an incredible record.”

During an interview with TMZ, Ebie elaborated on her thoughts surrounding the track. “Ironically enough, my life was never easy either,” she laughed. “But I think it’s a great song. You know what, I’m a huge Kanye fan. I love Game. It’s an incredible record. And it was also produced by my buddy Hit-boy, so shout out to all my guys.”

A bubbly Ebie also shared her thoughts on one of the most controversial topics relating to the song; Kanye’s disrespect to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In his verse, the rap star said without apology, “God saved me from that crash, Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” referencing a 2002 car crash that left his jaw shattered but boosted his creativity.

Ebie finds the line “gangster” and finds herself more appreciative of the fact that the two rap icons had sampled her father’s track.

“Honestly, the fact that they sampled ‘Eazy-Duz-It’ – my father literally represents revolutionizing everything,” she said. “He also represents gangsta rap. What Kanye did and what he said on it, I mean, it don’t get more gangsta than that. I’m with it.”

Ebie added that she believes her father would be proud of the sample if he was alive today. “I absolutely think if my father was alive, he would have totally loved to be a part of this record. I mean, it’s incredible.”

Ebie says there is no bigger homage than to sample one of Eazy’s biggest records and titling it appropriately.

Eazy-E’s “Eazy-Duz-It” was a lead single on the rapper’s 1998 studio album of the same title, the only full-length solo album released in his lifetime. The popular song has been a favorite for many music lovers over the years, and apparently, Kanye and The Game have also found favor in the track.

The new “Eazy” track has garnered many positive comments and feedback from fans and followers of the rap game. Still, the track has also been on the wrong side of things, especially so for animal rights organization PETA, who slammed the rappers for their cover art displaying a skinned monkey.

Kanye and The Game are yet to respond to PETA’s complaints. Additionally, they have not yet responded to Ebie’s approval.