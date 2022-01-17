Ari Fletcher Reveals Plans To Help Domestic Violence Victims Amid Backlash

Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher seems to be making amends for her recent callous comments about domestic violence victims that caused her to lose her Savage X Fenty endorsement deal.

Ari Fletcher, who was previously unapologetic about her comments telling other victims of domestic violence, “I don’t care”, has a different demeanor as she curiously outlines several initiatives that will help victims of domestic violence.

Over the weekend, the Instagram model said she was working on initiatives that would benefit shelters and victims of domestic violence. While speaking to Nyla Symone on Power 105.1, she disclosed plans to start a non-profit and partner with FashionNova.

“I’m teaming with FashionNova…I’m doing a giveback for like some women’s shelters and also for domestic violence [victims],” Ari said.

The host tells her, “[that’s] super dope,” and reminds her, “…taking care of the ladies, we definitely can use all the support we gotta be united right now.”

“Yes we do,” Ari added in a soft tone.

Fletcher’s tone is completely different as she appears to understand the power of social media and the backlash that can result in business partnerships canceling her.

Weeks ago, she had reacted to backlash for comments she made to the effect that she wanted her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo to pull his gun on her. Many took her to task for glorifying domestic violence and making it seem like it was normal while women were being killed in real life.

Fletcher did not like the reactions and instead took to Instagram Live, where she defended her comments and even went further to tell victims of domestic violence nobody cares about their horrible experiences.

“Two, y’all are in the comments, like ‘oh when I was in a relationship this boy’…nobody cares, nobody cares, nobody cares,” Ari said. “Nobody cares about what happened to you, what trauma you…nobody cares. You trying to victimize yourself.”

She doubled down and added, “we do not/don’t care at all.”

Well, it seems that Rihanna cared. As not long after, Ari was removed from Savage X Fenty’s website as a model. Fenty has not confirmed the ending of the deal, but it wouldn’t be the first time the brand has acted along similar lines as Draya Michelle was dropped the year prior for joking about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Michelle has never been re-added as a Savage X Fenty ambassador.