Casanova Explains Why He Hasn’t Asked Jay-Z For Help With RICO Case

Casanova doesn’t want to ask for help from Jay-Z because the rap mogul has done a lot for him already.

The New York rapper might be behind bars, but he is still taking the time to update fans and comment on issues in the music industry, including calls by fans for him to ask for help from his mentor and boss, Jay-Z.

On Tuesday, Casanova took time out to respond to fans who have been pressing him to ask for Jay-Z’s help with Racketeer Influenced, and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges he is presently facing.

Jay-Z is known for his social justice reforms and call to action for people incarcerated. Just Tuesday, the rapper’s Team Roc department of Roc Nation wrote a letter to a federal judge asking him to review an inmate who was incarcerated for marijuana possession for 20 years and whose release date was pushed back because he was caught sneaking fried chicken from the mess hall to his cell.

Jay-Z has, however, not intervened in Casanova’s case despite helping others in the past, particularly 21 Savage’s after his immigration charges and arrest.

Casanova, who was signed to Roc Nation in 2016, was charged with attempted murder in November 2021 and has been behind bars since. However, he says Jay-Z has done enough for him, and he won’t be asking for more help.

“Stop asking me what JAY-Z is doing for me,” he wrote. “He did enough already, he gave me a shot.”

Casanova was responding to his fans questioning why he hadn’t asked Jay-Z for help getting out of jail. Still, he also appeared in a reflective mood as he commented on Roddy Ricch’s response to a Compton Crip’s claim that he was “false flagging” and praised the 23-year-old rapper for his decision to avoid the hoods.

Casanova seemed to take the side of Roddy, who spoke about getting out of the hood so he can help others but staying out of it, so he doesn’t have issues.

“N-GGAS WANT @RoddyRicch to be in the hood so he can end up like me lol,” he wrote. “Man fuck that shit @RoddyRicch keep making that 20 million a year, it beats shooting the wrong video in the hood, and shit go left. I hope that don’t go over your head.”

Casanova also had the time to respond to the back and forth between Florida rappers Kodak Black and Jackboy. Kodak was recently charged for trespassing, but it’s unclear if that has anything to do with Jackboy.

“IDK WHAT @KodakBlack1k AND @Jackboy DID TO EACHOTHER BUT I WISH THEY COULD SQUASH THINGS AND COME BACK TOGETHER,” Casanova said as the two rapper’s beef threatened to spill over into something worse.

Casanova recently lamented that he might be able to be home with his family if his RICO case was looked into.

Last October, he had asked fans for help in proving his innocence.

His manager released a statement via Instagram on his behalf which read: “I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false, they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am.”

The NY rapper added in his statement, “I’m calling on all the great people with meaningful and powerful voices to help me with this matter. If there’s anything you can do to help whether if it’s contacting my legal attorney to see that I played NO role in this case or having a private investigator look into actual role and not the alleged accusations against me.”

Casanova has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.