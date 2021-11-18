Bounty Killer Shows Dancehall Legend Tiger Support Following Stroke

Bounty Killer call on the dancehall community to offer support legend Tiger who recent suffered a stroke.

Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora have expressed concern over the current health crisis that has befallen dancehall royalty and veteran artiste Tiger, who recently suffered a mild stroke. He has now been left with severe physical challenges. The stroke, which happened recently, was his second and though considered minor, has affected his left side and has also proven to be a financial strain for him and his family.

“This is the real concern at hand right now another fellow artiste needs help,” Bounty Killer wrote on IG.

“So some little low life skirmish who’s tagging me about other ppl business decisions or choices to each his/her own unuh left mi alone and go lidung sum weh to bumboclaath when mi talk normally I heard that mi a dancehall bully/Police or mi bad minded my pickney dem a mostly adults today I had enuff life’s and persons to monitor and mentor Cyaan Believe Mi Eyes did said it all since 99 and I watched y’all helped to sh*t up and freak out dancehall audience so what’s the big problem now Edens and Shedens.”

Rising to prominence in the early 1980s with megahits such as “When” and “Nuh Wanga Gut”, the 61-year-old veteran was a staple in the dancehall sphere on popular shows such as ‘Sting’. His comedic delivery and flair for the dramatics made him popular at live events where he would demonstrate his natural affinity for the stage to eager audiences.

Born Norman Jackson, he gained fame by growling into the microphone, hence his stage name ‘Tiger’. He was also quick to do imitations of other artistes, and this went over well with his fan base, who loved the banter of his lyrics and how he made fun of others while often telling a story. He was signed to various labels in his heyday, including VP Records, Columbia, and Penthouse.

This recent incident is another challenge for the living legend who survived a motorcycle accident back in 1994 that left him with head injuries that he never fully recovered from. This significantly stalled his career, and though he made a comeback in 2003, it was considered short-lived as the injury still affected his speech and his ability to perform as he used to. He did, however, appear at Reggae Sumfest in 2007 alongside Kiprich and has since done small gigs in Jamaica and the United States.

According to his daughter Rhialty, who is also a dancehall artiste, her father is not too keen about them reaching out and asking for help, but she is left with little choice. “Is me everything is on in terms of financial support and I can’t do it alone so I’ve set up a Real Helping Hands account,” she expressed.