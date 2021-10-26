Young Thug Charts 5 Songs from PUNK On Hot 100, Album Debuts At No. 1

Young Thug’s Punk tops the Billboard 200 chart with five songs off the project debuting on the Hot 100 singles chart this week.

There’s just no stopping Young Thug these days. His sophomore album Punk has charted five tracks on the Billboard 100. In addition to that, he’s also helped two artists to get their first taste of Billboard success. Two of the tracks featured include features from T-Shyne and Bslime.

The YSL Records founder was instrumental in helping the two artists to record their first Billboard hits ever. According to the latest update from Billboard 100, the five songs that are charting at the moment are “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott, which is currently at #20, “Livin It Up” with Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky at #68, “Stressed” with J. Cole and T-Shyne at #69, “Rich N***a Shit” with Juice WRLD at #78, and “Peepin Out The Window” with Future and Bslime at #95.

It really marks a monumental point in the artists’ careers. T-Shyne has been grinding at the label for years, and his talent was brought to the limelight with his verse on “Stressed.” Some fans even seem to think that he probably has the best contribution to the song. Bslime, on the other side of the spectrum, is new to YSL.

Recently Young Thug showered his two colleagues with expensive gifts for their birthdays. He gave Drake an OVO owl chain made by renowned jeweler Elliot Eliantte. The OVO owl was drenched in yellow and white diamonds and also had a picture of Drake and his son Adonis on the back of the pendant.

Then he gave 21 Savage a custom Ram 1500 TRX truck at his birthday party when he turned 29. The artist seems to be really having a good go of it these days and is sharing the wealth.

What was your favorite track from PUNK?