Chris Brown Reacts To Reports His Battery Charges Involving Female Dropped

Chris Brown reacts to his battery case dismissed by a judge.

The “Forever” artist won’t be facing criminal charges for allegations that he struck a woman during an argument in June. The case was dropped by Los Angeles City police, a spokesman for the office confirms.

“It was rejected because of insufficient evidence,” spokesman Rob Wilcox is quoted as telling Rolling Stone. The Spokesman did not further elaborate on the case.

Chris Brown was questioned by police about the alleged incident, which the woman claimed happened at a residence on June 18.

According to the alleged victim, the R&B superstar slapped her so hard, “part of her hair extensions came out.”

In his reaction to the case getting dismissed, Chris Brown shared a Rolling Stone story with the caption, “”I HOPE Y’ALL BLOW THIS UP.. SH*T SO STUPID.. READY TO CANCEL A N***A BUT WHEN U FIND OUT IT’S [CAP] I DON’T HEAR NOTHING BEING SAID!! LAME A–ES.”

Brown’s management team has not reacted publicly to the news that no charges would be filed, but the artist drew the ire of members of the public following news of the slapping incident. Chris Brown has been accused of being abusive to women in the past.

In 2009, he was charged and pleaded guilty to felony assault for beating up and bloodying the face of fellow singer Rihanna, with who he was in a relationship. The incident took place right before the Grammy Awards, and Brown received as part of his sentence- mandatory anger management attendance at a rehab center.

His ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, also alleged he punched her twice in her stomach and pushed her down a flight of stairs. She was granted a restraining order against the singer.