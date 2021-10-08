Kelis Drops Comeback Single ‘Midnight Snacks’ As Husband Battles Terminal Cancel

Kelis drops off her comeback single “Midnight Snacks” despite going through a rough time with her family. The song arrived last night with an accompanying visual.

Kelis has been away from the music scene for quite a while, following several hit singles in the early 2000s, including 2003’s “Milkshake.” The singer had a tumultuous marriage with rapper Nas before their divorce, at which point she stepped away from the entertainment industry and began pursuing a career in the culinary arts.

It seems, however, that Kelis has been back in the studio and is set to release new music this week. Posting a snippet of her new single, “Midnight Snacks,” to her Instagram, the “Bossy” singer captioned the clip, “This has been a long time coming… Midnight Snacks is dropping this Friday!!”

Unfortunately, a time that should be full of celebration for Kelis and her family has been plagued with some terrible news. According to several Instagram posts, Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, is currently battling stage 4 stomach cancer. One of his posts suggests that he was given a grim prognosis and only 18 months to live, however more recent posts suggest that he is feeling more hopeful. Mora explained that he may have ignored symptoms of this serious illness early on, such as stomach and back pain and loss of appetite.

In a post uploaded on September 29th, Mora shared a picture of an IV in his arm, saying, “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos and a wife that loves me.” He added some words of encouragement for anyone who might be going through something similar, hoping that he can help, “By showing that it’s possible to make it through”.

Kelis has not publicly commented on her husband’s illness but instead has focused on promoting her upcoming projects, including the video for “Midnight Snacks,” which is set to drop Thursday night at midnight.

Kelis’ new music was likely in the works before her husband received a diagnosis, and the singer seems to be trying to focus on the positive while facing such a challenging time in her family life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kelis and Mike Mora as they face this new chapter.

Watch the video for Kelis’ new song “Midnight Snacks” below.