Dancehall Legend Super Cat Headline Verzuz ‘ICONZ’ Series

Dancehall legend Super Cat is among the first headlining acts announced for the new Verzuz ‘ICONZ’ series.

When the Verzuz format first started rolling out at the onset of the pandemic, last year, many fans were sceptical. There’s no doubt that one of the iconic showdowns that cemented its place as a go-to form of entertainment was when Bounty Killer took on Beenie Man.

Back in May 2020, when the two legends took to the virtual stage, the brand’s numbers exploded. The show which was the first for two Jamaican acts on Verzuz pulled in over 480, 000 views worldwide and remains one of the top Verzuz shows to date.

The lesson has not been forgotten by the organisers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. As they get ready to launch a new music series, the online music platform, has chosen to put yet another legend of dancehall on showcase and that artist is none other than the prolific Super Cat.

The Wild Apache will be the first act to headline the latest offering from the Verzuz series to be called the ICONZ series. The official announcement was made yesterday, October 5 via Instagram.

“Kicking off our ICONZ concert series with the icon himself SUPER CAT!! His first headlined show in Brooklyn since Biltmore Ballroom days!!! 10/16 Barclays Center!!!” they announced.

More than 29, 000 fans have already liked the post and some commenters expressed their excitement that the “Big & Ready” veteran was taking the stage.

“This is tuff. Supercat vs Shabba would have been epic tho. And I better not see anyone in the comments bout “who?” Guh WHO anda yu madda!” one fan quipped, while another added, “OMG! I can’t even grasp this right now! Legendary! King! Icon!”

As pandemic protocols loosen in the US, some people will be able to take in the event live. For those who can’t, it will also be streamed online through Triller and Fite Tv.

Are you excited to see the “Old Veteran” deejay take the stage?