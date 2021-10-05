Ray J Hospitalized In Miami Battling Pneumonia For Over A Week

Ray J is currently hospitalized in Miami.

The R&B singer is reportedly sick and has been in the hospital for more than a week battling pneumonia. On Tuesday afternoon, Hollywood Unlocked reported that the “One Wish’ singer was in a Miami hospital for more than a week now, and none of his family members has visited him.

Ray J confirmed he was sick and fighting the bacterial infection that attacks the lungs, but he has been alone.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” the 39-year-old is quoted as saying before adding, “no family members came to see me not even my wife.”

The Love & Hip Hop reality star married co-star Princess Love in 2016, and they share two children. He is also the brother of famous singer Brandy. Both women have not reacted to the news of his illness as yet.

Ray J and Princess Love seem to have had a rocky relationship, with the latter filing for divorce in May 2020 after living apart for months. Of late, though, it seems that Princess Love had called off the divorce, with the two publicly stating that they were working to protect their family and make the lives of their children Melody and Epik comfortable and happy.

Meanwhile, the singer who appears close to his sister recently shared a tribute tattoo he got in her honor. The singer expressed his appreciation for his sister with the giant arm tattoo as he hinted at the amazing relationship they share.