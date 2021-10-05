Bobby Shmurda Donates 2000 Backpacks, School supplies to NY Students

Bobby Shmurda give back to his community in a big way.

The New York rapper is showing his appreciation for his freedom by encouraging youth in his community to stay focused on school. Bobby Shmurda, who is currently working on a new album, yesterday, October 4, donated 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to students all across New York City.

The bags were all filled with much-needed supplies like pencils, pens, pencil cases, notebooks, folders, highlighters and much more. According to reports, the bags and supplies went to six NYC schools ranging from elementary school to high school.

The schools included P.S. 268 Emma Lazarus, P.S. 219 Kennedy King and P.S. 92 Adrian Hegeman in Brooklyn; Eagle Academy for Young Men III in Queens; P.S. 76 A. Philip Randolph in Harlem; and Health Opportunities High School in the Bronx.

Shmurda tried to encourage kids to stay in school and to stay out of trouble. In a video message to the students, he said, “Please do not give your mommas no trouble this year.”

He added that he was also speaking about how students treat teachers. The “Hot N*gga” rapper also told them that staying in school was brave before encouraging them to take their future into their hands.

“And please do not give your teachers no trouble this year. I want to say that I’m proud of y’all for being brave, for being strong, and for staying in school. Always remember you guys are unstoppable. You can do anything you set your mind to,” he continued.

This is not the first time that Shmurda has chosen to given back. Earlier this year in June, he organized a special Father’s Day event for 200 underprivileged families at The Win Shelter in Brooklyn.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating his first full-length release since coming home from prison in February. According to him, he’s almost done with the album. Over the weekend using Instagram, he told fans, “Wen yu almost done mixing the album,” while showing off some newly acquired dance moves.