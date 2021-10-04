Popcaan Lends His Voice To Meek Mill’s “Intro (Hate On Me)” Off ‘Expensive Pain’

Popcaan delivers for Meek Mill on “Intro (Hate On Me).”

The Philly rapper has managed to secure his reggae fusion track on his new album, although it’s not exactly what fans expected. On September 30th, he released the intro track for his new album, Expensive Pain, featuring none other than Popcaan.

Just a month ago, Meek Mill took to Twitter to say, “I want a reggae song badddddddddd as s*it on my album … one I can rap on,” in response to the producer, AStyle Alive. Though it may not be the reggae fusion he was looking for, the song does pack a punch.

The music video for the single was released one day before the release of the full album on October 1st. The visuals begin with a curious cameo shot of Mercy Street and cut to him smoking a blunt. The video carries out the theme of fast cars, thick-bodied women, and rapping with his crew in the streets. The single, “Intro (Hate On Me),” doesn’t miss a chance at a quick succession of rapid-fire lyrics as it begins.

“Ni***s can’t hate on me now (Hate on me)/ We do it all, we changin’ the laws, they thinkin’ ’bout takin’ me down (Yeah)/ We done put bulletproof all on the cars, I told ’em bring eighty more rounds (Brrr),” spits Meek.

The song presently has 1.6 million views and is ranked No. 28 on YouTube’s Trending for Music Charts. With over 4000 enthusiastic comments on the rapper’s surprise return, it’s safe to assume the song was well-received.

“Bruh… nope. Nope nope nope. 17 seconds in, as soon as heard that sample in the back, I got chills. Had to cut it off and play it on the Bluetooth in the house. I can’t be on the road bumping this. Meek did it again, I can’t wait for this s**t,” said one of the commenting fans. Another fan excitedly commented, “MEEK BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT (fire emojis).”

It’s also Popcaan’s chance to redeem himself after being left off Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy. He has not only released three new tracks to the delight of his fans, one of which is from his upcoming album and involves another popular artiste, Chris Brown, but he can now add Meek Mill to the list as well. It’s a fantastic sight for fans to see Popcaan accepting international collaborations and seeing the favorable response to their release.

He comes in for the refrain where he says, “Yeah, man/ Dem dun know di unruly boss (Boop, boop, boop)/ Represent fi bumboc***t, dreamchasers, yeh/ Real ‘El Chapo,’ Meek Milly (Boop, brr, boop, boop, boop)/ A.K.A Meek Killy.”