Skeng Shrugs Off Police Controversy To “Live Large” In New Visual

Skeng shrugs off some recent controversies with a female police officer going viral on Tik Tok with the help of his “Gvnman Shift” hit single. That police officer has since faced disciplinary action by her superiors.

One of the newest deejays on the scene is ready to take on the game’s greatest names, like Skillibeng and TeeJay. On September 27th, Skeng released a new music video for his single “Live Large.”

The track was produced by Guh Off Entertainment, in collaboration with Kush Kash Productions, and it features a soothing summer night beat. His songs usually portray the intensity and grim experiences of gunfights, but this demonstrates an entirely new aspect of his versatility in music styles.

The “Live Large” music video opens with a bird’s eye view of the roof of the building. The visuals are set in a high-rise building with a slew of video vixens dancing to the beat, as well as his friends smoking, drinking, and, most importantly, unwinding in the good life. He’s dressed impeccably in an all-white suit as he is escorted by one of the many stunning video vixens who surround him throughout various parts of the video.

The lyrics are centered around improving his life and working hard to bring himself and his closest allies out of the struggle. “Yo/ A weh u talking bout/ No own no latta crowd/ We still do the dream dawg wid a microphone/ Sure we affi mek it out,” sings Skeng.

Fans had nothing but praise for this change of pace, which demonstrates the deejay’s versatility. “Yea yuh shame dem think a gun songs alone yuh drop (laughing emoji) (fire emoji) Hot up eh place,” praised one of his fans in the YouTube comment section.

He continued spitting, “Man a chop up e road dawg/ N dem a miss e beat fast/ True dem a bounce out/ We no press pause/ Man a hot up e place dawg.”

His supporters only have wonderful things to say about him, as seen by the ratings and comments. The song has already gone to #2 on the YouTube Jamaican charts for Trending in Music with 482k views after only being posted yesterday.

Check it out below.