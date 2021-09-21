Chris Brown Speak Out Against Horrific Treatment Of Haitian Migrants

Chris Brown is calling on billionaires in Texas to step up and help the people of Haiti as he called out racist border patrol agents for treating the migrants like cattle.

The treatment of the Haitians has been stark in comparison to other ethnic groups. No other group of migrants seeking entry into the United States has been whipped or lassoed, and the new videos emerging have caused outrage around the world.

Many Haitians have been fleeing their island due to the economic turmoil hitting the nation following the assassination of their last president Jovenel Moise by alleged mercenaries claiming to be United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and the many natural disasters slamming the island, destroying its infrastructure and making it difficult for the people to survive.

Up to Tuesday morning, the Biden Administration could not say what actions would be taken against the federal workers.

However, many in the entertainment industry, including Chris Brown, have reacted to the inhumane treatment as they call for an end to the abuse.

Chris Brown took to Instagram, where he called to attention the bad treatment of the Haitians.

“I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!!,” Brown began on his Instagram story. “All the f****ng billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies.. [Herding] us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a fucking look at what’s going on! Please?”

Brown shared several photos taken of the migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande to get into the U.S, as well as images of the men and children hiding in the river from the violent border agents.

The incident in the videos reportedly took place days ago. During one of the videos, a man can be seen hiding in the river with his family, including a baby he’s holding who is crying.

The agent, who was seen cracking his whip, tries to get at the man and yells at him: “This is why your country’s s***, because you use your women for this!” referring to him sheltering in the water away from the agent.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the incident “horrific.”

“I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details,” Psaki said, per NBC News. “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it’s acceptable or appropriate.”

She added. “It’s obviously horrific, the footage. I don’t have any more information on it, so let me venture to do that and we’ll see if there is more to convey.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown has been one of the few artists who have consistently worked to assist the Haitian community. He’s hosted benefit concerts such as the “Virginia Stand Up! A Call to Action” in 2010 for earthquake relief and has routinely lent his time and money to Haitian relief efforts in the past.