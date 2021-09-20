Chloe Bailey Reacts To Reports She’s Dating Future

Chlo?e Bailey is denying rumors that she’s dating Future amidst her jaw-dropping debut solo performance.

The Grown-ish actress and singer who has been one half of the sister-singing duo Chlo?e x Halle for years, recently released her freshman solo track “Have Mercy,” the lead single off her upcoming debut solo album. Last Sunday, Chlo?e Bailey performed the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards where she not only rocked the crowd but left viewers speechless. After her successful solo debut, the singer took to Instagram Live to have a chat with fans and she had a list of things to address.

While speaking fondly of her new blonde look, Chlo?e interrupted herself to respond to a comment about a rumor that started recently claiming she and Future are dating and it’s “serious.” The “Have Mercy” singer was rather pleasant in her denial telling fans that she actually likes Future’s music but she is completely oblivious to where the rumor came from. “He’s a wonderful fella, love his music, I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life,” Chlo?e said. So not only are they not dating but they’ve never actually met.

Elsewhere during the live session, Chlo?e also addressed another peculiar accusation floating around about her, this time alleging that she has joined the illuminati. The singer was still as graceful as one could be while quelling such an upsetting rumor. “One moment you all say that I talk about God too much and the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves?” she questioned sarcastically. “I love God so much and I love music, and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.”

The singer laughed off the allegation seemingly flattered that fans think her solo single is doing well enough to inspire this outlandish theory to come about before finally flat out denying it. “I didn’t sell my soul, no,” she added as she continued giggling.

Chlo?e Bailey was one of the hot topics on people’s tongues after the VMAs on Sunday and after such a show-stopping inaugural performance to launch her solo career, she may very well be the one to talk about for a long time. The singer is completing her debut album which she told Billboard late last month that she is narrowing down from about 50 songs. Chlo?e season is almost here.