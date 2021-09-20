Ayesha Curry Says Popcaan Is Her Favorite Artist To Listen While Cooking, Steph Curry Reacts

Dancehall artist Popcaan had a laugh at the Curry’s expense as he reacted to Ayesha Curry stating that she loves putting on Popcaan’s music while cooking.

Ayesha is of Jamaican heritage, and she never fails to promote and share her love for her culture, which also includes getting down and bussing a wine to her favorite dancehall bangers from Popcaan. In 2019, the Curry’s made headlines at a Jamaican-themed birthday party Steph threw for Ayesha, which saw her getting down on the dance floor to her favorite tunes from Konshens, who performed at the event.

Ayesha is a talented Chef and businesswoman, and she shared in a recent interview that she loves listening to music while cooking.

“I’m really into like Popcaan and I just love to like buss a wine while I’m cooking,” Ayesha said while laughing.

Steph Curry, however, added, “I see no lies,” as he smiled when Ayesha said she loves to buss a wine while cooking.

Popcaan shared the clip to his 2.7 Million followers via Instagram Stories as he laughed and noted, “Boss nah laugh @stephenurry30 Chubble.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry are clearly fans of Jamaica and dancehall music, and it has endeared them to Jamaicans locally and in the diaspora. Ayesha is known for using her native Patois as she exposes her husband to her heritage. She was born in Canada, and one of her parents is Jamaican, but the culture retention has been strong with Ayesha wherever she goes.

Last year, she shared a photo with her mother and her grandmother while paying homage to her Jamaican roots.

“Couldn’t let the day go by without showing all my love to Jamaica!!! My roots,” she wrote. “My grandma, my mom, my great aunties, aunties, uncles, my great grandma… I think about my strong Jamaican family everyday and I’m so grateful for them. From them I’ve learned to work HARD, love HARD and appreciate the smallest of life’s blessings.”

Popcaan, who is known for dropping hits, is currently working on his new album. The Unruly Boss was recently in the UK working on new music for the project set to arrive before year’s end, but so far, no official release date or title has yet to be announced.