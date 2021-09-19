Bow Wow Shoot Shots At Exes Angela Simmons & Erica Mena After Safaree Divorce

Bow Wow seems to be keeping up with his ex-fiancee, Erica Mena, and sends her a comforting message as she goes through her divorce with Safaree Samuels and news coming out that he is seeing someone else.

The couple appears to be on a rollercoaster with their relationship leaving fans wondering if they are truly going through a divorce or if the meltdowns by Erica Mena are just part of the storyline for them on the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality TV show.

Last weekend the couple appeared cozy as they partied. That was a different scene from Erica Mena sharing videos from a party where she told patrons that she was celebrating her divorce and that the event was a divorce party. She urged people to “pray for him,” in relation to Safaree.

Days later, Erica came with a new meltdown, and people just can’t take her seriously. However, it seems that Bow Wow, who was engaged to Erica Mena, knows her more than others who aren’t taking her meltdowns seriously.

Bow Wow posted a message fans think was aimed at Erica. “Erica keep yo head up,” he said.

Erica Mena and Bow Wow dated briefly and were engaged in 2014 but broke up in 2015. The two did not have a smooth relationship, with Erica throwing shots at Bow Wow after the breakup and even saying that he was abusive and at one time broke Ciara’s finger when they dated.

Bow Wow, on the other hand, did his fair share of responses as he threw subliminal shots at Erica and even trolled her online, referring to her as “bad women” and dating “goofy dudes.”

Things got nasty between the pair, with Erica even suggesting online that the rapper might have had a “small package” after he threatened to leak her sex tape.

Meanwhile, Bow Wow seems to be going after his exes, and Erica is not the only one. Today he checked up on Angela Simmons, who he dated before dating Erica Mena.

“Yo @AngelaSimmons im not playing w u no more. Wassup? What we doing,” he asked on Twitter.

Bow Wow’s latest antics come days after his first daughter’s mother Joie Chavis was seen on a yacht off the coast of Italy kissing with Diddy as he groped her in various photos.

Bow Wow, who has always spoken highly of Diddy as a father figure who taught him about family, has not spoken about Chavis and him possibly dating. He and Chavis are reportedly on good terms, however, as they co-parent their 10-year-old daughter Shai Moss.