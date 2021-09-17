SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times Expected To Make Full Recovery

SpotemGottem is currently hospitalized after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Miami this morning.

According to multiple reports, the “Beat Box” rapper was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle on I-95 when another car pulled up and started shooting at his vehicle with an automatic weapon. SpotemGottem‘s vehicle was reportedly shot at least 22 times. TMZ reported that the driver was shot in his hip, and the rapper was shot in both of his legs.

Both SpotemGottem and his driver were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Despite earlier reportings suggest that the South Florida rapper was admitted in critical condition, his manager, Dee Phatboy, is now saying that he is expected to make a full recovery. Dee Phatboy revealed that the 19-year-old rapper was being driven from a recording studio at around 9 AM on Friday when the shooting incident happened.

Police have yet to make an arrest or ascertain a motive for the shooting.

SpotemGottem quickly shot to stardom this year thanks to his viral hit song “Beat Box” with DaBaby, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, and NLE Choppa. The song has been a fan favorite, with several artists remixing it, including dancehall hottie Shenseea. In May of this year, he released his Most Wanted mixtape, with DaBaby making a guest appearance.

Despite having a hugely successful year, SpotemGottem has had a series of legal troubles on his hands, including an arrest in July at a hotel in Aventura, Florida, for Felony gun possession. Police say they found the rapper lying in bed next to an AK-47 weapon. That arrest came after cops obtained a warrant for his arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on a parking garage attendant in Miami Beach.

In a separate incident earlier this month, SpotemGottem was accused by the Dallas Police Department of being involved in a crime. His attorney subsequently put out a strong statement accusing the Dallas Police Department of putting out false information while threatening to file a lawsuit.

“The libelous statements made by Det. Belew originated from her misunderstanding about a YouTube’ rap video’ (in fact, a livestream) that Det. Belew claimed was about the death of Reginald Agnew, Jr and taunted the Dallas Police Department,” the statement from the rapper’s attorney reads.