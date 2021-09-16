Popcaan Wasn’t Feeling Kanye West’s Yeezy Kicks While Sneaker Shopping In The UK

Popcaan stays loyal to Drake and not even Kanye West famous Yeezy kicks he will not support.

Along with his numerous hit songs and charismatic personality, Popcaan is known for being brutally honest about his feelings. The Dancehall Deejay has been having a good time in London, giving fans a little more insight into his taste in sneakers.

Popcaan visited UK’s luxurious sneaker retailer, Kick Game, and was featured on the store’s YouTube page, capturing his private shopping spree without filtering the “Level Up” deejay’s likes and dislikes.

The YouTube page usually features other celebrities who give details on their preferences as they provide sneaker reviews. Popcaan was reportedly exclusively invited, and while there were no fans present (possibly due to the Covid-19 pandemic), Popcaan definitely uplifted the mood of staff members with his jokes and antics.

Of course, the deejay, who was accompanied by his older brother, would not hold back on what his preferences are and what he really is not fond of.

The “Firm and Strong” deejay praised England-based Jamaican footballer Raheem Sterling’s Clarks collection and demanded the brand.

“Show mi di Raheem Sterling shoes dem. Get mi di Raheem Sterling shoes in dis place. Get dem inside here. That’s my bro!” he exclaimed.

However, Kanye West’s Yeezy did not get such positive feedback. The Unruly Boss did not hide his contempt for the brand.

“What the f**k is a Yeezy’s bro? Mi nuh know bout dat! Mi nuh know dem shoes deh. Dem shoes deh look like some alien shoes. I don’t feel those bro,” he said.

However, the deejay did hail a pair of slides as something he could wear, but to the river, and emphasized that he is not too fond of the name.

“I don’t do slide, fam. Mi love go river and dem ting deh mi can use dem yah…choose one a dem yah as one river shows. We can easy wid some Yeezy’s still but we nuh deal wid sliding,” he explained.

He was contented with a pair of Travis Scott X Air Force One Low Cactus Jack sneakers, Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shadow 2.0, Union LA X Air Jordan 4 Retros in Guava Ice, among other cool sneakers.

Popcaan also insisted on buying fits for his “family” back home, and he fetched a pair of shoes for Jorja Smith, a British singer he had collaborated with on the track “Come Over.”

The 33-year-old also honored Buju Banton by selecting a T-Shirt flaunting the “Untold Stories” deejay’s face, and declaring him a “legend.”

“Buju mean music, he’s a symbol of the Jamaican industry. He’s family bro,” he said.

Popcaan also selected a sweatsuit and a TrapStar jacket from Drake and Nike’s NOCTA Apparel Collection.

At the end of the shopping spree, Popcaan paid a bill of £9,154.85.