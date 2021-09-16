Lil Nas X Was Trying To Get Drake & Nicki Minaj On “Montero”

Lil Nas X tried to get Nicki Minaj and Drake on his album Montero but had no such luck.

It’s rare to see a stan-turn-major artist get the opportunity to collaborate with their former idol. Lil Nas X who was once a devout Barb tried to make it happen a few weeks ago when he asked Nicki Minaj to be a part of his new album Montero but the rapper’s dreams were not realized. The project that is slated to drop at midnight has guest stars like Jack Harlow who features on the popular track “Industry Baby,” Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion who is featured on the title “Dolla Sign Slime.”

Lil Nas X originally wanted Drake to feature on the latter but the rapper wasn’t available for the project. In a new interview on The Breakfast Club, the “Montero” rapper revealed that he hit up Young Money stars Drake and Nicki Minaj to be on his album but it was an unsuccessful attempt. While he says Drake responded explaining that he was focused on his own album Certified Lover Boy at the time and wasn’t able to collaborate with him right now, Nicki Minaj simply sent no response.

“He [Drake] said he’s down to do something, but it’s just not the right time,” Lil Nas X explained. As for Nicki ghosting him, fans are speculating that she left him hanging as a way of returning the favor for when he did the same to her. Though it’s well known now that Nas X was a huge Nicki Minaj stan and even managed a fan account that repped the Young Money queen on Twitter, he denied it until his breakout hit “Old Town Road” went big and changed the game for him.

Nicki had addressed it in a statement on Twitter hinting that she wasn’t pleased about his denial but gave him props for eventually coming clean. “It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand,” she wrote. “Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX.” Since Nicki didn’t respond to Lil Nas X’s request to be a part of Montero at all, it leaves fans to make their best guess about what they think happened, and many seem to be taking into account the fact that her name is Mrs. Petty after all.

the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance. pic.twitter.com/3kgJctDJt1 — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) June 17, 2020

As for Drake who Lil Nas X says is willing to make a joint track happened, should we expect them to make that happen anytime soon?