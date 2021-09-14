Jack Harlow Shares Motivational Conversation With Eminem

Jack Harlow shares the inspirational message he got from Eminem.

The VMAs went down on Sunday, September 12th, despite the many complications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the night was packed full of memorable performances, there were also plenty of notable red carpet looks, moments, and conversations with some of the biggest names in music.

Jack Harlow was among those interviewed during the preshow about his upcoming performance as well as some of his more recent work in the studio. Jack recently collaborated with his idol, Eminem, on the “Killer” remix with Cordae, but he revealed that he still hasn’t had the opportunity to meet Em in person. When asked about his relationship with the rap star, Jack shared a personal conversation he was able to have with Eminem over the phone.

“We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me,” Jack explained (via Billboard). “I haven’t shared it with the world yet, but I can’t wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get. Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”

Harlow has pointed to Eminem as having a key influence on his music in the past, so we can only imagine how much it meant to him to receive some validation about his artistry from someone he has looked up to for so long.

Jack went on to have a great night, helping Lil Nas X steal the show with their performance of “INDUSTRY BABY”. LNX and Jack shared a teasing moment on the red carpet earlier in the night when Jack approached Lil Nas while he was being interviewed and looked him up and down.

Lil Nas X was wearing an extravagant purple gown, and it appeared that Jack Harlow was either going to flirt with him or make a joke about his outfit. LNX shut the moment down, saying, “Jack, do not say anything sus.”