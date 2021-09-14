Alicia Keys & Baby Cham Performs “Ghetto Story” At Swizz Beatz Birthday Bash

Alicia Keys and international dancehall artist Cham reunited to perform “Ghetto Story” at Swizz Beatz’s birthday bash.

The classic dancehall crossover track with famous vocalist Alicia Keys brought on some nostalgic vibes at the birthday party of famous American music producer Swizz Beatz. The Verzuz co-founder hosted a party for his 43rd birthday this past weekend, and his wife Alicia Keys and dancehall star Baby Cham performed their popular hit song “Ghetto Story Chapter 2” from 2006.

A video clip from Swizz Beatz’s birthday party surfaced online, showing the throwback performance by Alicia Keys and Cham in a club setting. Swizz appeared to be having the time of his life as he danced and sang along to the hit song. Also in attendance was Busta Rhymes, who was also spotted singing and dancing to the track as well as joining in on the gun fingers gesture and the signature “Rah Rah” part of the chorus.

The hit collaboration was spurred on by the original sequel “Ghetto Story” by Cham, which was the lead single off his album of the same name. In 2006, Baby Cham and Alicia joined forces for the second part of the sequel, which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles Sales chart and No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also went No. 13 on the Rap Airplay chart while Cham’s Ghetto Story album rose to No. 53 on the Billboard 200 chart. Following the second part of the sequel, Cham also released the 3rd chapter with Akon and a 4th chapter with both Akon and Alicia Keys.

It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Cham were seen together performing the popular song, and it really brought fans back to the early 2000s. At a time when dancehall crossover songs were scarce, Alicia’s presence on a Baby Cham track was quite a big deal. The music video for the song also entered BET’s 106 & Park at No. 9 and peaked at No. 5 on the chart, which is a rarity for any dancehall track. The music video has also accumulated more than 30 million views on YouTube to date.

Just like any fan would, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys, Cham, and more were having a blast with the nostalgic track during the producer’s birthday celebration.