Lil Nas X Praised For HIV Advocacy At VMAs, Cops ‘Video Of The Year’ Award

Lil Nas X is getting praised for his HIV advocasy at the 2021 MTV VMAs last night after a powerful performance and picking up the award for Video of the Year.

The young artist carried away one of the biggest prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards – Video of the Year for his controversial single “Montero Call me by your name).”

Since releasing the video, Lil Nas X has been one of the most talked-about rappers, particularly for coming out as gay. On Sunday night, he rocked a suit with a trail that wowed his fans, and no doubt sent his critics frothing at the mouth for his outright expressions.

The artist also had one of the best performances on the Barclays Center stage as he paid tribute to those living with HIV.

His performance saw him giving fans pink MONTERO prison vibes while he had a marching band perform hit singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

During his performance, Southern AIDS Coalition member Mardrequs Harris joined Lil Nas X on stage as he displayed a shirt with the number 433,816, which represents the number of people in the South who are living with HIV.

Lil Nas X was commended by various advocacy groups for his highlighting the spread of HIV in the South.

“Thank you @LilNasX for your continued advocacy and commitment to supporting organizations on the ground working to end HIV! and congrats to @SouthernAIDSCo’s Mardrequs Harris,” a tweet shared by the Black AIDS Institute read after the performance.

Fans also hailed the artist for his continued advocacy for not only LGBTQ groups but also those living with HIV.

His latest success is leading into the anticipated launch of his album MONTERO, set for release on Friday (September 17). Among the acts on the album teased are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus.

According to insiders, his new album will continue the trend of advocacy for HIV, with each song having a named charity that fans are encouraged to donate to.

Meanwhile, the gay artist has come under heavy criticism by some in the industry for what they say is his leading young men astray. Among those calling for the rapper to be canceled for his gay explicit videos and antics are rapper Lil Boosie and political analyst Boyce D. Watkins, who accused Lil Nas X of “marketing sexual irresponsibility that’s causing young men to die from AIDS.”

However, Nas X had the perfect comeback as he lashed out at the tolerance for heterosexual promiscuity.

“Y’all be silent as hell when n**gas dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women,” Nas responded. “but when i do anything remotely sexual i’m ‘being sexually irresponsible’ & ‘causing more men to die from aids’ y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it.”