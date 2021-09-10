Jay-Z’s TIDAL Put ‘$500K or Dinner’ Question To Bed, 21 Savage Speak

Jay-Z or anyone running his TIDAL’s Twitter page has finally put the burning question of $500K or dinner with Hov to bed.

Twitter users were torn earlier this week when hip hop fans involved themselves in a viral debate about whether to choose a dinner with Jay-Z or $500k in cash. A surprising amount of fans chose the dinner with Jay over half a million dollars, arguing that a couple of hours with Hov would give them all the financial intelligence they need to become millionaires.

It could, of course, be argued that a well-invested $500k has a better chance of earning someone a millionaire status, maybe even getting them into the same social circles with Jay himself. However, it looks like the Brooklyn mogul’s own streaming service account has officially settled the debate, tweeting, “Take the $500k” on Wednesday night.

Take the $500K. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) September 9, 2021

It is unclear who on the TIDAL team felt the need to squash the argument with some sound financial advice, but clearly, Hov is well trusted when it comes to investment matters and making business moves. Jay-Z started as a street hustler only to make his way to the top of the rap game with pure lyrical prowess and later solidify his status as a music mogul, a billionaire businessman, and a philanthropist.

According to Forbes, Jay’s net worth jumped to $1.4 billion earlier this year after selling TIDAL and his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac.

21 Savage put in his two cents during the Jay-Z versus $500k debate, letting his followers know that what he really wants is a Jay-Z feature on his next project.

“Next Goal 21savage ft Jay Z,” he wrote. When a fan suggested that he take the $500k instead, Savage replied, “I’ll get both I was blessed with the gift of gab.”

Next Goal 21savage ft Jay Z — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 9, 2021

I’ll get both

I was blessed with the gift of gab https://t.co/TYGcC4xqZA — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 9, 2021

Considering some of 21 Savage’s most recent collaborations, including his work with J. Cole and Drake, a Jay-Z collab seems like a real possibility. However, for those of us without a chance at collaborating with Jay in the studio, we should probably just take the $500k.