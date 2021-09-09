Spice Covers King Kong Magazine’s “Kings and Queens” Issue

King Kong Magazine has revealed the cover for its Kings and Queens issue with Spice in all her glory.

Spice flashes her vibrant colors in the signature Dancehall styled cover. The “So Mi Like It” deejay that is hailed by many as the Queen of Dancehall is embraced by the magazine, which made the revelation on its social media page on Wednesday (September 8).

“COVER REVEAL: The Queen of Dancehall @spiceofficial for the Kings and Queens issue of #kingkongmagazine,” the magazine wrote while showcasing some stills from Spice spread as well of the cover design. The caption proceeded to celebrate the artiste’s journey in the Dancehall industry, and her recently released debut album, 10.

“On the 10-year journey to her debut album, SPICE is enjoying over a decade of dominance as Queen of the Stage. For over a decade, Spice has loaded dancehall’s cannon of sexually provocative lyrics that are synonymous with the genre.”

The magazine added, “Despite the minimal spotlight female Jamaican artists gain in mainstream media in the United States, their hip-hop counterparts have benefitted from the same steamy imagery that results in viral sensations. Spice, however, is a relentless force breaking down barriers for contemporary dancehall artists and women across all genres.”

With the comment section loaded with Spice’s signature emoji, blue hearts, the deejay also took to the comment section to respond to the heartfelt caption by the magazine. “Right Desso,” she said before taking to her page to reshare the development.

Many of Spice’s friends and acquaintances in the industry commended her in the comment section. Jada Kingdom, Kemar Highcon, Bad Gyal Cecile, and Busta Rhymes joined fans, posting fire emojis as they excited the Dancehall star.

This is not the first magazine cover for Spice, and it probably will not be the last. The “Send It Up” deejay also made the cover of the July/August issue of Sheen Magazine after making appearances on some of America’s biggest television shows to promote her single “Go Down Deh” with Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Spice is arguably at the peak of her career. After starting as a teenager, the artiste is finally reaping major benefits from her years of hard work, especially from her debut album. Luckily, as fans witness her growth and achievements, the world also recognizes her raw talent and impressive contributions to Dancehall music and the Jamaican culture.