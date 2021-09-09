Jay-Z & Beyonce Announces $2 Million ‘About Love’ HBCU Scholarship Fund

Jay-Z and Beyoncé put a portion of their wealth into a scholarship fund for HBCU universities.

The Carters came under heavy fire after they appeared in a new Tiffany & Co commercial that claimed Beyoncé was the first black woman to wear one of the company’s most expensive necklaces. Many followers online noted that there was nothing to be proud of, given the jewel company’s history when it comes to sourcing and selling blood diamonds.

However, it seems that the company is making amends as Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced a donation to Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on Wednesday morning.

According to the announcement, five HBCUs are set to benefit from the Love Scholarship program via BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation following a spinoff of the jeweler’s “About Love” campaign in partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z earlier this month.

The $2 million will be used in scholarship funding for students pursuing studies in the arts and creative fields at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

President of Lincoln University said in a statement Dr. Brenda A. Allen thanked the billionaire couple for the donation.

“We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” she began. “Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”

Both artists have not commented on the criticisms faced by the campaign, but it seems that they have been paying keen attention to what their fans say. They have both shown support to HBCUs in the past, with Beyoncé funding scholarships through her BeyGOOD Foundation.