Rvssian Recruits Chris Brown & Rauw Alejandro For “Nostálgico”: Watch Video

Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown team up to drop a new Latin pop song of 2021, “Nostálgico”.

Latin singer, Rauw Alejandro put his fans on alert on Wednesday (Sept. 8) when he shared a preview of his new single, “Nostálgico,” on his IG. Fans, who were eagerly waiting on the artiste’s song, instantly rushed to YouTube to view the house party-themed music video featuring Jamaican super-producer Rvssian and R&B star Chris Brown.

Despite only being released for a couple of hours, the breakup-inspired track has already surpassed over 100,000 views on YouTube, along with racking up a whopping 43,000 likes. Directed by Edgar Esteves, the track weaves a complex storyline following a relationship where the female is using the male, but he has shown that he doesn’t mind as long as it’s pleasuring both of them.

The music video starts with Rvssian and his female counterpart arriving at a very lavish mansion. The 33-year-old opens up the vibey new track with his harmonious singing while leaning against a mirror. The aesthetics of the house is notable as a hot tub can be seen in the middle of the room as fresh leaves climb up against the walls.

Iced out and wearing a grey cap, the camera progresses to the singer somewhat serenading a girl. The music video then cuts to the house party, which has begun. This is where we meet Rauw and Chris. This is Rauw’s first time collaborating with Chris Breezy, whom he credits as one of his musical influences. The Puerto Rican superstar is slowly becoming the next Latin hit as he continues to break into the American market following his collaborations with artists such as; Ozuna and Nicky Jam.

The video does well to match the song’s soft yet hard lyrics, perfectly structured for a trio. The camera work and aesthetic designs do well to summarize the strained intimacy personified by the pair in the relationship. Rauw’s heavenly vocals take over the chorus as Chris follows with his captivating and swaggy rap.

The artistes do well to carry the emotions of the track, both in the song and on the music video, as they create a visually fascinating story. Fans have been saying that the music video was so enthralling that it will practically be etched into their mind for days to come.

“Such beautiful visuals complementing the music brilliantly,” one fan commented.

Nostálgico was released by; Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC, and though the song only lasted for 3 minutes and 54 seconds, the impact made was suggestively massive. Fans are loving it!

Check out “Nostálgico” below.