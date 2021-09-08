6ix9ine Made $43 Million In Last Few Months Because Of Wack 100

Since their ClubHouse appearance, Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine have been working, and according to Wack, 6ix9ine is working on a new album, upcoming tour, a movie, and other money activities that’s fulling up his bank account.

On Wednesday, news reports suggest that Wack 100 has helped 6ix9ine sign about $43 million worth of business deals. This includes renegotiations of his album terms, upcoming concert dates, and other endorsement deals.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is not the most liked person in hip hop right now, but it seems that he has a loyal fan base that has cemented his staying power in the industry.

Since returning from jail, he has made a few public appearances performing to sold-out events despite predictions that he won’t be able to eat after he allegedly “snitched” in his federal conspiracy case.

However, 6ix9ine is ready to make more music, even as his last album was a failure in terms of album sales.

For his upcoming album, Wack 100, whose reputation as managing artist The Game and Blueface is on board, and according to Wack, he’s been helping the rapper rake in millions, which means he’s making a sizable 25% for himself.

“It’s been about 30 or 45 days since I did the interview party on Clubhouse, right?” said Wack during a ClubHouse discussion this week. “So in the last 45 days, I probably done set up $43 million of business and I ain’t seen the kid. I’m talking about big movies, European tours, renegotiated his album terms all through attorneys and email. 45 more days, shit’s gonna start being announced to drop and release, and I need him to keep talking about it to keep it hot. I just get my little 25 percent. I ain’t trippin’.”

Wack 100 also confirmed he was working on 6ix9ine’s album.

“Working on 69 album and tour NOW,” wrote Wack. “I speak what I do cause I do wtf I wanna do. Now watch the movement.”

The controversial rapper, on the other hand, has been quiet in recent days. Known for his trolling of other rappers and commenting under threads online, 6ix9ine seems to be putting down the keyboard warrior persona and focusing on things that matter.