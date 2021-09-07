Tyson Beckford Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Suggesting He Is Gay

Tyson Beckford has time, but it seems that he has taken three years to work up the nerve to address Kim Kardashian and Wendy Williams, who both shaded his sexuality in the past.

In a recent VladTV interview, Tyson Beckford addressed his 2018 feud with Kim Kardashian-West which started after he spoke in a derogatory manner about her body and purported plastic surgery.

Beckford had left two comments on a paparazzi photo of the Kardashian West.

“Sorry I don’t care for it personally,” he wrote in the first comment. “She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip,” the second comment read.

Kim was not amused and quickly clapped back at Beckford, hinting that he might be gay, which is why he doesn’t care for it.

“Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” followed by a trio of tea emojis. Her post was read by fans as insinuating that Beckford could be gay, which is why he doesn’t find her attractive.

Beckford later responded with a photo and caption declaring his support for the LGBTQ community.

“I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do.”

Beckford says that some people still get cheeky and try to call him gay on the internet since that incident.

“Sometimes I’ll get a couple suckers on Instagram who will try to say like, ‘Oh, yeah. You gay,’” he told VladTV. “Then I’m like ‘Where is this coming from?’ You heard it from that dumbass? And then you heard it from that stupid b**ch Wendy Williams?” he said in reference to Kardashian West and Wendy Williams.

“Man, f*** all of them! I ain’t never been gay, nor do I have a problem with gay people. It’s just like, don’t try to turn a situation into something because I got the best of you,” he added.