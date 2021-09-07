Dancehall artiste Razor B Donates Care Packages To 30 Persons In Need

Dancehall DJ and producer Razor B has stepped up to help persons affected by the Covid-19 pandemic who reached out to him via his social media account asking for help.

The artist, who now resides in Canada with the assistance of local volunteers, was able to pack and deliver groceries to 30 persons who asked for help on his Instagram account.

The artist, in an interview with the Jamaica Star, shared that he was moved to assist because of the needs expressed by his fans.

“It hurt me to the core that people are hungry and asking for food. Food and water are the basic necessities and some of these stories were so heartbreaking. I had to do whatever I could to help,” he said.

Razor B grew up in Waterford, St Catherine, and has in the past given back to his community via Christmas and back-to-school treats. This time, however, he says the money he spent to acquire the groceries was made locally to help put funds back into the Jamaican economy, which has been struggling due to the pandemic cutting traveling and curfews affecting business operations islandwide.

“I appreciate those who contributed to make this journey a reality. We bought tin food, toiletries, snacks, chicken from a local farmer and packed the bags. We had sent out text messages to the 30 persons telling them where to come and collect the bags and they turned up. And it wasn’t all women either,” he noted of the recipients.

According to the artist, some of the messages he received were heartrending.

“I’m asking you for a little help to buy some food, please” he showed one of the messages to reporters.

Among the items requested was rice, flour, Lasco, cornflakes, snacks, mackerel, corn beef, cup soup, meat stuff, toothpaste, soap, oil ketchup.”

Razor B is best known for songs like “bruk fi mi back,” “Up in Deh,” and others.