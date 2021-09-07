Brick & Lace Launches ‘Love is Wicked’ Clothing Line, Sister Nyla Welcomes Baby Girl

In 2006, Jamaican-American dancehall/R&B musical group Brick & Lace took over the airwaves with their unique sound. Now the talented group, which includes sisters Nyanda, Nailah, and Tasha Thorbourne, are hoping for another type of dominance. This time they’ve jumped into the fashion world.

They have officially launched their Love is Wicked clothing line and gave their fans an insight into the brand through Instagram.

Nyanda shared that the line had been in the works for some time and that they were very excited that their dream had finally come to fruition.

“Its your girl Nyanda here to announce finally, what me and my sisters have had up out sleeves; working on all this time. And it is finally here. I am so excited. It is the Love is Wicked the clothing line, Love is Wicked apparel is here,” she said Nyanda in a video.

She also urged fans to tag them after they purchased clothes from the site.

“Yes, guys you can go to loveiswicked.com to shop all your Love is Wicked merch. So guys, when you shop your Love is Wicked merch please continue to do your dances, we want to see u guys tag us, take pics and show us you guys rocking the merch,” she added.

Nyla shared that she recently had a baby but had been pushing to get the brand on track. She said that she was nervous and excited to share what she and her sisters had been working on over the last year. She also shared some of the first photos from clothing from the line that they modeled.

“It has been such a journey especially with the little one growing inside me and trying to coordinate with the other girls, but we are #proud of where we are and what we have done thus far,” she added.